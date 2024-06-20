Amazing “Strawberry” Moon Rises Above Washington State

When is the Strawberry Moon Over Washington State? Can I See It From Tri-Cities?

So one of my favorite moon cycles is when we get a full moon and my all-time favorite moon phase is the Harvest Moon.



There is something cool and mysterious when the moon looks like you could reach out and touch it.

What Is The Best Time to See the Full Strawberry Moon In Washington State?

The Summer Solstice is upon us and this weekend we'll be able to see the Strawberry Moon.

if you didn't know The "Strawberry Moon" is the nickname given to the full moon in June.

This name originates from Native American tribes, particularly the Algonquin, who used the full moon to mark the beginning of the strawberry harvesting season.

It's called the Strawberry Moon but it actually looks like any other full moon.

In Washington State, the ideal time to view the "Strawberry Moon" is at moonrise, just after sunset.

At this time, the moon appears larger due to the "moon illusion," and its light can take on a warm, golden hue as it rises on the eastern horizon.

While the name might suggest a reddish hue, the "Strawberry Moon" typically displays the same colors as other full moons, though it can appear more orange or golden when it's low in the sky.

I did a quick search and the best time to see the "Strawberry Moon" in the Tri-Cities will be about 3 AM on Saturday, June 22nd, now don't worry, you can also see the moon starting at 11 PM on Friday, June 21st if you don't want to stay up until 3 AM.

If you get out, snap a pic and enjoy this weekend's "Strawberry Moon".

