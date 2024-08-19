Amazing Blue Super Moon Will Light Up Washington Skies

When Is The Best Time To Observe The Blue Super Moon In Washington State?

If you look up in the sky tonight over Washington State, you might see an amazing sight.



The Blue Super Moon Won't Be Back Around Until 2037 In Washington State

My favorite moon cycle is the Harvest Moon when the moon appears bright orange and close to the earth but another phenomenal cycle of the moon will rise above Washington State tonight.

A blue supermoon is a rare celestial event that occurs only once in a blue moon, quite literally. It happens when a full moon appears for the second time within a single calendar month, which typically occurs every 10 years.

This phenomenon is further magnified when the moon is also at its perigee, or its closest point to Earth. This combination results in a larger and brighter moon than usual, which is called a super moon.

While the moon does not actually turn blue, the term "blue moon" was originally used to describe a rare occurrence, adding to the allure of this fascinating event.

So if you are an avid amateur astronomer like me, get out your telescopes for an amazing sight tonight.

I did a quick Alamanac check for the Tri-Cities area and your best chance to spy a Blue Super Moon is at 12:41 AM on August 20th and try and catch it before it sets at 5:30 AM.

The funny thing is my phone never takes a good picture of the moon 😅

