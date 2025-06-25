Roaming ‘Alligator’ in Washington State Turns Out To Be Giant Pet Lizard
We love our pets, but what if your pet looks like a giant alligator and gets out?
A family in Washington State was worried when their pet went roaming and was mistaken for an alligator.
Grant Falls Deputies in Snohomish County, Washington, got reports of a wandering alligator and managed to snap a pic and share it on X at the beginning of July
The 10-foot alligator was roaming near Pilchuck River—but it turned out to be Tazz, a three-to-four-foot Argentine tegu lizard belonging to a local family, and was out for a stroll.
Locals Thought It Was an Alligator—It Was Actually Tazz the Tegu
Poor Tazz, a case of mistaken identity, as the rescue turned into a community-wide effort: drones and a tracking dog were deployed, and Tazz was luckily safely returned home.
According to People: The sheriff’s office even apologized for the mix-up, but locals loved the drama, dubbing it the “Gator of Granite.” The family called it “a positive story to make them laugh.”
I'm glad to hear that Tazz was reunited with his family, but I'm sure a few folks were scared by this "roaming" alligator, so just remember some things might NOT be what you expect them to be.
