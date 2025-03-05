I always had a runny nose and a cough when I was growing up! Of course I pretty much grew up at a horse stables, never wore a coat and was always barefoot. And I was living in the mountains of Santa Cruz CA.

Was I allergic to horses? Dust? Mold? It could have been a number of things. Funny though, I have little to no allergies as an adult.

Allergy Season in in the air!

I've lived in Tri-Cities for about 40 years now. Each year I see people suffering greatly from allergies here.

I know there are plenty of remedies to purchase from the pharmacies, and maybe those work for many. But, I recall my mom having me take 'Bee Pollen' when I was young. She bought me local honey from area beekeepers.

Health professionals suggest that local honey, which contains trace amounts of pollen can help build immunity to regional allergens over time.

Bee pollen, rich in vitamins and antioxidants, is also believed to reduce histamine reactions.

While research is ongoing, many swear by these natural alternatives.

Tri-Cities unique allergens like sagebrush, grasses, and tree pollen can make spring and fall particularly tough for some people.

To combat allergies try some of these tips:

1. Keep windows closed

2. Shower after being outside

3. Use a HEPA filter to clean indoor air.

4. Try a nasal saline rinse to clear nasal passages

5. Explore natural remedies like quercetin (found in apples and onions) or butterbur, an herb show to reduce allergy symptoms.

While over-the-counter medications work for many, natural options can be gentler on the body. Whether it's local honey or a daily nasal rinse, small changes can make allergy season more manageable.

Click here for places for Allergy Testing in Tri-Cities

Get our free mobile app

Top 10 Healthiest States A new report says California is better than Idaho...at least when it comes to well-being. Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman