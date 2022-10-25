Adorable Romantic Comedy Filmed in Yakima Gets Rave Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

There's a movie that was filmed in the Yakima Valley that's worth watching and now it's scored a great review score on Rotten Tomatoes.

One reviewer called the movie "The Office Meets Beetlejuice"...and it works. I got a chance to screen the movie over the weekend and I fell in love with the film.

I really wanted to see all the Yakima locations and you can spot several Yakima and Yakima Valley locations in the movie.

You'd think it would be worth the novelty views alone for Yakima but as I watched it, I discovered a truly wonderful gem of a film.

All Sorts is the name of the movie. The movie's premise is interesting, to say the least:

Through a secret door behind an office vending machine, a lonely clerk stumbles into the world of competitive folder filing. As he convinces his talented co-worker to start competing, the pair begin to fall in love.

All Sorts is the creation of J. Rick Castañeda.

According to IMDB, Castañeda is a writer/director/producer and co-founder of Psychic Bunny. His works have been around the world to festivals in Canada, Japan, and Romania, as well as festivals in the US such as SXSW.

He's made over 30 short films, earning recognition from YouTube, Crackle, and Funny or Die. The 10-episode web series he wrote and directed, Coma, Period., starring Rob Delaney as a man stuck inside a coma, was given a rave review in the New York Times and has over 1,000,000 views. He has also directed videos for Disney, MSN, MTV, Riot Games, The University of Southern California, and the US Army.

His 2013 feature film, Cement Suitcase which was filmed in Prosser Washington, won 5 film festival awards and has a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The script for his next film, Modern Living, was a 2015 Nicholl Fellowship Quarterfinalist.

Castañeda grew up in the Yakima Valley and has used the area in several of his movies. Castañeda likes to cast extras from Washington State so if you watch the movie, you might spy a friend or two in the film.

My friend Michelle Schubert plays the part of office worker Sarah in the film.

All Sorts currently sets at 83% which is a great score for Rotten Tomatoes and its critics.

I loved the movie. It's charming and is a great combination of romantic comedy along with the fast and furious competitive world of fast-filing.

All Sorts is a special movie worth watching and you can check it out streaming now on Amazon Prime and Apple TV

