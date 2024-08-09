What's Behind the Surge of All-Black American Flags in Washington State?

I'm not sure about you but I've recently started seeing a lot of all-black American flags pop up around the Tri-Cities.



ebay.com ebay.com loading...

What's The Meaning Of An All-Black American Flag? Protest Or Remembrance?

Get our free mobile app

Perhaps you've seen them as well. I did a little digging to find out the significance of the flags that you see around Washington State and here's what I discovered:

The all-black American flag is often used as a symbol of mourning or remembrance. It is typically flown to honor fallen soldiers, first responders, or victims of tragic events.

In addition to representing mourning and remembrance, the all-black American flag can also be a symbol of protest or dissent.

Some individuals fly this flag as a way to express their dissatisfaction with current political or social issues in the United States.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

The use of an all-black American flag can also be interpreted as a sign of unity and solidarity within marginalized communities.

It is important to note that there is no official meaning behind the all-black American flag since it is not recognized by any government agency or organization so if you do see one flying high in your neighborhood, you might want to ask your neighbor the true meaning of their flag.

5 of the Most Snake Infested Hiking Trails in Washington State If you like snakes, here are five snake-infested trails in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals