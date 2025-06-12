Best Washington Coast Beach in 2025: 5 Reasons Why It Rocks

Oregon gets all the credit for awesome beaches, but Washington State has a few amazing beaches that are a lot closer to the Tri-Cities that you'll love just as much as Seaside, Oregon.

Top Washington State Beaches to Visit in 2025: Discover the Best

Ruby Beach gets a lot of love, but for me, there's one beach in the Evergreen State that gets looked over every time.

Photo by Doctor Tinieblas on Unsplash

Alki Beach deserves some love, and here are five reasons why I think it should be your #1 beach destination this summer, especially if you live in Washington State.

Come Explore WA’s Best Beach for 2025—Must-See Coastal Gem You'll Love

First off, Alki Beach offers amazing views of the Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains, and the Seattle skyline. On a clear day, you might even catch Mount Rainier peeking through the clouds.

The joke is always "The Mountain's Out Today."

Secondly, unlike many rocky shorelines in the PNW, Alki has a long stretch of sandy beach that's perfect for relaxing, playing volleyball, or dipping your toes in the water.

It feels like a mini California beach town, which adds to the allure of Alki Beach for us Washingtonians.

rik/canva

There's also a paved trail along Alki Avenue that is great for a walk or bike ride. It stretches for about 2.5 miles and is perfect for people-watching, jogging, or cruising in your car - with the top off (of course!)

Alki Avenue is also lined with great places to grab food or a drink, from fish & chips at Spud to casual beachside eats and coffee shops.

Lastly, you can drive there, or for a fun experience, take the West Seattle Water Taxi from downtown Seattle - how cool is that?

My biggest regret of living in Seattle was that we didn't go to Alki Beach that much, even though we lived in West Seattle, right above it. Shame on me, and it's a BIG regret.

If you are looking for a great beach this summer in Washington State, my #1 choice is Alki Beach.

READ MORE: Washington State's Best Beach Isn't Even On The Ocean