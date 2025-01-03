Alert: Washington State Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect
If you are hitting the road in Washington State, there is a Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley Weather Alert going on right now.
These cities are affected: Naches, Toppenish, Yakima, Thorp, Sunnyside, and Ellensburg
Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect Until 4 PM PST Today
What to Expect:
- Wet snow with additional accumulations of up to 2 inches.
Areas Affected:
- Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley
Timing:
- Active through 4 PM PST this afternoon
Potential Impacts:
- Even light snow can make roads slippery and hazardous.
- Snow-covered roads could create dangerous driving conditions, particularly affecting the Friday morning commute.
Precautionary Steps:
- Drive slowly and cautiously.
- Check the latest road conditions at wsdot.wa.gov/travel.
