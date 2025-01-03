Alert: Washington State Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect

Alert: Washington State Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect

If you are hitting the road in Washington State, there is a Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley Weather Alert going on right now.
These cities are affected: Naches, Toppenish, Yakima, Thorp, Sunnyside, and Ellensburg

Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect Until 4 PM PST Today

What to Expect:

  • Wet snow with additional accumulations of up to 2 inches.

Areas Affected:

  • Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley
Timing:

  • Active through 4 PM PST this afternoon

Potential Impacts:

  • Even light snow can make roads slippery and hazardous.
  • Snow-covered roads could create dangerous driving conditions, particularly affecting the Friday morning commute.

Precautionary Steps:

