Alert: TSA Stopping “Cat Eyes” Items on Washington State Flights

TSA Stopping "Cat Eyes" Items on Washington State Flights

There are some obvious prohibited things you can't take on a flight these days according to the TSA.



What Are "Cat Eyes" And Why Are They Prohibited On Washington State Flights?

You can especially thank September 11th, 2001 for the increased security you see these days at airports.

A whole generation has passed since that dreadful day and a whole generation has never experienced being able to pass security and sit and look at your loved one as they take off from the big bay windows.

One of the things that are highly prohibited from carrying on a flight is brass knuckles but I was surprised to discover that "cat eyes" are prohibited as well.

I'm aware of brass knuckles but are you aware of "cat eyes"?

The TSA in an article published by WPIX says they are seeing a shocking amount of cat eyes that they've had to confiscate from boarding passengers.

Cat Eyes are similar and look almost like brass knuckles but are often kept on key chains for protection. Cat Eyes, like brass knuckles, are prohibited in your carry-on bags.

So the next time you get ready to board a flight in Washington State, you might want to check your keychain or carry on to make sure you are in compliance with the law.

You can read more about TSA's prohibition on Cat Eyes here

