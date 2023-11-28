Alert: Raspberry Crème Filled Cookies Recalled in WA, ORE and CA

What Brand Of Raspberry Crème Filled Cookies Are Being Recalled In WA State?

A company in California is recalling raspberry creme-filled cookies that are part of their gift baskets.



Here Is A Complete Listing Of Recalled Cookies For WA+ORE+CA

According to the FDA, Wine Country Gift Baskets is taking precautionary measures of voluntarily recalling all gift baskets produced with Acorn Baking Company raspberry crème filled cookies.

During production, it was discovered that some packages of the raspberry-filled cookies contained hazelnut-filled cookies.

This recall only affects the Raspberry Crème filled cookies in gift baskets shipped from August 29, 2023, to November 21, 2023. There is no issue with any of the other food in the gift basket.

Wine Country Gift Baskets has not experienced any problems or complaints about this product. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

If you have any raspberry crème filled cookies remaining, check to see if they have the correct cookie packaged inside. If the package contains a hazelnut-filled cookie and anyone in your household is allergic to tree nuts, please discard them. Do not consume.

If you gave the gift to someone, please let them know to check to see if they have the correct cookie packaged inside. If the package contains a hazelnut-filled cookie and anyone in their household is allergic to tree nuts, please discard them. Do not consume.

This is a voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Gift baskets and lot codes affected by this recall:

#067 Believe Cookie, Cake and Brownie Collection: Gift lot code LC605975

#197 Gourmet Bakery Basket: Gift lot codes LC598713, LC605114 and LC607073

#342 Bakery Bonanza: Gift lot codes LC598715 and LC605960

#343 Brownie, Cookie & Cake Assortment: Gift lot codes LC598716, LC605961 and LC607074

#359 Brownie, Cookie & Cake Sleigh: Gift lot code LC602489

#373 Cookie, Brownie and Cake Winter Assortment: Gift lot code LC601586

#925 Bakery, Coffee & Cocoa Gift Collection: Gift lot codes LC597449 and LC600895

#926 Tis The Season Bakery Gift Box: Gift lot code LC601587

#927 Fresh Baked Cookie, Brownie and Cake Collection: Gift lot code LC601192

Following are pictures of the packaging for the Raspberry Crème Filled cookies. The lot code for the cookie is #106052023.

As the holiday approaches, check your gift baskets and again this is a voluntary recall from Wine Country Gift Baskets.

