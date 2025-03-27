Alert: New Scam Specifically Targets WSU Athletes and Parents

If you are like me, scams are getting old, and now a new scam in Washington State is targeting Washington State University athletes and their parents.



Red Alert for WSU Families: Don’t Fall for This Athlete-Specific Scam

It's got to be frustrating, especially if you've fallen for this scam. In a Facebook posting by the Pullman Police Department, Pullman Police are alerting students and parents about the scam.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

How does the scam work?

Scammers have identified themselves as members of the police department and the NCAA. They are telling parents their student-athlete was arrested and requesting money to “keep their name out of the press.”

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Pullman Police posted this warning:

THIS IS A SCAM. Please, do NOT provide (or confirm) sensitive personal or financial information or send any money to people you don’t know. If you wish to confirm whether the Pullman Police is trying to reach you, call them at (509) 334-0802, or stop by the station (260 SE Kamiaken) at any time. If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 332-2521 to file a report.

It seems scammers will stop at nothing these days to get your personal information, so stay vigilant and contact the police if you encounter any of these scams. I've enclosed the original posting below for more information: