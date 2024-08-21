Alert: Invasive Species Rattles Washington State Pet Store

Alert: Invasive Species Zebra Mussels Rattle Washington State Pet Store

As you pull across the Washington State line near Umatilla, you'll see a boat inspection area for invasive species that could be attached to the underbelly of your boat.



4 Reasons Why Zebra Mussels Are Bad For Washington State

It's a big deal to keep invasive species outside of the state. Still, according to an article from Fox 13 Seattle, Zebra Mussels were found at a local wholesale aquarium company in Renton.

The store notified wildlife officials after finding zebra mussels on a shipment of Marimo moss balls and an alert went out. The WDFW is asking anyone who may have purchased Marimo moss balls for their aquariums to be on the lookout and report any sightings immediately.

So why are Zebra Mussels bad? Here are a few reasons why:

Zebra mussels are highly invasive and can rapidly overpopulate bodies of water, disrupting local ecosystems.

They filter large amounts of plankton from the water, depriving native species of food. This can lead to declines in fish populations and other aquatic life.

Zebra mussels attach themselves to hard surfaces, including water intake pipes, boats, docks, and water treatment facilities. They can clog pipes, reduce water flow, and increase maintenance costs for industries and municipalities.

Zebra mussels can create sharp colonies on beaches and underwater surfaces, posing a hazard to swimmers and other recreational activities.

So you can see Zebra mussels are bad of the environment and another reason to keep an eye out for this invasive species in Washington State.

