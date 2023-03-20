Alert: 10 Cars in Washington State Catalytic Converter Thieves Love

Beware: These 10 Brands And Vehicles Are Most Targeted In Washington State

As the price of precious metals continues to rise, the number of catalytic converter thefts is also increasing, and in the Tri-Cities it's getting even more rampant even as law officials are working hard to cut down on thefts.



Why Do Thieves Target Catalytic Converters On Cars And Trucks?

It's unfortunate, but many thieves are targeting specific cars because they know that these vehicles contain a valuable commodity. So, what kind of cars are catalytic converter thieves most likely to target in Washington State?

There are a few factors that make certain makes and models more attractive to thieves than others.

First, certain cars have their catalytic converters located in easily accessible locations near the ground. I know my big monster truck might be a good target because it's so high off the ground and I've been concerned about thieves getting to it.

Other makes and models require tools or special knowledge to access the catalytic converter, making it less desirable for theft.

Additionally, some vehicles contain more expensive metals in their catalytic converters than others. For example, Toyota Prius and Lexus RX300s tend to be targeted more frequently due to the higher prices of Platinum and Palladium in their cat-con units respectively.

Here are 10 makes and models of vehicles most likely to be targeted by thieves from an article posted by Kelley Blue Book

Catalytic converter thefts have become increasingly common in recent years—especially among certain types of cars such as SUVs and trucks or hybrids like Priuses and Civics—so it’s important for you to take proactive steps towards protecting your vehicle from theft.

By taking preventive measures such as parking in well-lit areas or investing in a security system for your vehicle, you can reduce your risk of becoming a victim of theft and give yourself some peace of mind knowing that your car is safe from harm.

You can read more details on catalytic converter thefts here and here.

