Shocker: Alcohol Is Banned in 3 Washington State Communities

Is Alcohol Still Banned In Some Communities In Washington State?

Prohibition hasn't been around since the 1920s and you might still be surprised and shocked to discover that there are a few places in Washington State where alcohol is still banned.



One Town In Washington State Banned Alcohol In Their Community Until 2015

I've had friends come from out of town to Legends Casino and were surprised that they couldn't find alcohol in Toppenish. I'll talk about their situation in a bit but first, there was one town in Washington State that literally held onto prohibition until a few years ago.

One of the last dry communities on the west coast was the city of Fircrest. It is located in the western part of the State, near the city of Tacoma.

Fircrest had a long history of alcohol prohibition, and it remained a dry city until the residents voted to allow the sale of alcohol by the glass in 2015.

Another example of a dry community in Washington State is the Yakama Nation. The Yakama Indian Reservation is located in the eastern part of the State, and alcohol sales are prohibited there. The prohibition is still enforced today.

While the city of College Place allows the sale of alcohol in stores, there are no taverns or cocktail lounges.

College Place is a small city located near the Oregon border, in the southeast part of the State. The community is strongly influenced by the religious beliefs of its residents, which include members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

As you can see, there are a few places still in Washington State that might surprise you with their alcohol rules and regulations and when you don't see a beer in the cooler, there might be a reason.

