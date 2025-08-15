Small Washington State Town Launches Airbnb Crackdown After Single Complaint

One small town in Washington State is cracking down on unlicensed Airbnbs and VRBOs with a fine of $250 a day to the operators who haven't complied with the new law that requires locations to have licenses and approved floor plans.

Pullman’s New Rules Target Popular Short-Term Rentals

It ended up being a costly mistake for some operators who might be unaware of the new rules.

Pullman's city council recently passed a law concerning Airbnb and VRBO operators, and it was one complaint that sent the council to pass the new regulations.

Here's what you need to know:

In May, the Pullman City Council voted 4-2 to approve a set of controversial new rules targeting short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO. The regulations officially took effect in June.

Strict Safety Standards and Inspections Now Mandatory

Under the new ordinance, anyone operating a short-term rental must first obtain a city business license.

They’re also required to submit an emergency evacuation plan for city approval. Operators will need completed plans with lighted exit signs, as well as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The rules also set occupancy limits and require a successful inspection from a city building official before the property can be rented out.

On top of that, hosts must secure an annual permit in order to advertise their property online as a short-term rental. The initial application fee for this permit is $200, while yearly renewals are free.

So as you can see, a lot to digest with these new regulations after one complaint was filed with the city.

As you know, Pullman is a haven for football fans wanting to see the Cougars play, so the need for lodging has caused a huge spike in short-term lodging beyond hotels and motels.

Operators have until January 1st, 2026, to comply, or they'll be fined $250 a day.

It looks like a tough pill to swallow, but it looks like the City of Pullman isn't messing around with unlicensed Airbnb and VRBO rentals in the future.

