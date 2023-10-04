Luxurious Accommodations Awaiting You in Washington Tranquil Serenity
The entire extended family can stay in luxury in this gigantic lake home.
Don't worry about not having enough room for everyone. This awesome house has 4-bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The home can accommodate 16 people with 3 queen beds, 6 bunks, 2 twins, and 2 single beds. Enjoy a BBQ on the covered patio, and relax with a soak in the hot tub. Whether you're warming up in Winter or staying in the summer, EVERYONE will love their stay on Cle Elum Lake in Ronald, Washington.
How 'bout that view! The lake is about an 8 minute walk.
Let's view this luxurious 3-story home you'll be staying in.
Gallery Credit: Joe-Airbnb
The reviews for this home hosted by Joe are incredible!
Loved the place. Plenty of room for our extended family. We would love to stay again. - Rebecca
Great house to spend time with family, an outdoor paradise. - Peter
The town of Ronald is relatively small and quiet. There are a number of hiking trails. You also have options for biking and in the winter months, skiing and snowboarding. Cle Elum Lake is awesome for boating, fishing, and swimming. It, too is surrounded by scenic viewpoints and picnic areas. You can visit the Roslyn Brewing Company, or see Swiftwater Cellars. Lake Easton State Park is about 13 miles away. From hiking, to biking, there's a lot to experience. And, you can stay in luxury at Joe's beautiful cabin.
