Enjoy Your Stay on This Iconic 1938 PNW Cruiser in the WA Woods

Your next vacation could be on THIS historic cruiser nestled in the Washington woods.

Plenty of little nautical and antique touches around the place that were fun to explore.

Pack up the family and enjoy quality time on this beautiful, antique boat in Port Townsend. And, if you have pets, you'll be happy to know it's a pet friendly property, with lots of nature to explore.

Check out the classic 80-year old vessel ambiance.

Enjoy Your Stay on This Iconic 1938 PNW Cruiser in the Washington Woods You'll re-live memories of the the 40's when you stay on this beauty in the beautiful scenery of the Quimper Peninsula forest. A stay on this historic vessel is what you're destined to experience.

According to the Airbnb listing from Lana:

The space features a rich warm solid mahogany interior. Relive the yachting world of the 40's in this spacious wooden bridge deck cruiser of Lake Union heritage, designed in the spirit of famous Seattle marine architect, Ed Monk. Enjoy cocktails on the dock overlooking your own private meadow. Quiet, private and secluded, for a good nights sleep. Single nights welcomed. Secure parking too. The pilot house/galley is quite comfortable, the bunks are dry and bedding is deep and luxurious. Some might think of it as glamping. Layers and slippers are advised. The shower is outdoors but private for the hardy, with enough hot water for 5-7 minutes of 'experience.' Shower shoes and a robe are helpful. Most guests love it.

There's a master bedroom, with 2 single beds and a bed to pull out in the living room. The property also features a fire pit.

The reviews are amazing!

This was a super charming and cozy place to stay. We came on a cold and snowy day but were warm and snug by the heater. This place is so much cuter than the photos, staying here was a wonderful holiday treat! ~ Lou We love the boat! What a fun evening we had. The boat was perfect for the two of us, but would also be lovely for three. There was plenty of space. We loved the little dining nook and playing board games there. Plenty of little nautical and antique touches around the place that were fun to explore. The bedding was plenty cozy and there was sufficient heating to keep us warm even when the temperature dropped below 40 outside. ~ Ben

Book your next family adventure here.

