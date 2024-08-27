Aging Adults Invisible? Or Off Having More Fun

Many people say as you approach your fifties and beyond, you may go through a phase of feeling less significant or almost invisible.

These aren't the days of High School when you were flooded with phone calls from friends and potential dates. Activities change and decrease with age for many.

[brandedapppro

Some people Isolate when they feel lonely

Some friends have moved, passed on or just don't participate in the level of activities they did in the past.

Or it could be that as we age, we are far more selective about how we spend our time.

Feeling relevant and important in the lives of seniors is important. Creating strong connections with friends and family helps to stay healthy mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Canva Canva loading...

I stay plenty busy myself. In fact, I'm not sure if I'm ever NOT busy! But, there are times, especially as a single person, I wonder why we don't get together in friend groups like we did when we were younger.

Activities for older people keep them feeling relevant

Plenty of my friends are retired and can gather travel and do things during the weekdays while I'm still on the clock. I think we all find it's just easier to stay home and get chores done during the week than fill our calendar with more things to do. But, is this healthy?

When I decide to get ambitious and meet up with a friend after work, I'm always happy I made the effort. So why not do it more often? Maybe we just need a little nudge. I tend to do a lot of activities by myself.

Being social is good for the soul

This year, I plan to cultivate more group activities and meet new friends in the area. Maybe you'd like to try that too.

There are plenty of things to do in Tri-Cities. And believe it or not there are special things for the singles in the crowds too!

Meet Up Groups

Hiking: Friends of Badger Mountain

Horse Riding: Purple Sage Riders

Dancing: Groups and Lessons

Book Clubs: Clubs for 2024

There are plenty of live music venues and wineries to meet up at with friends and support the local artists in the community! (Myself included) Haha!

Try something new today and meet some new friends for years to come! And be sure to hit me up on Chat on the Key Mobile App and let me know how it goes.