Adorable Merry Dachsmas Is Coming Saturday to Kennewick

Looking for a paw-sitively fun event this weekend?



It's a dog-friendly gathering at Wheat Head Brewery—and it's not just for dachshunds!

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

This festive fundraiser has a hilarious theme: Ugly Sweaters! Don your most outrageously hideous holiday sweater and bring your furry friend in their ugliest or cutest attire.

While dressing up isn’t mandatory, it’s highly encouraged, especially if you want to compete in the Ugly Sweater Contest!

The event supports great causes like Pet Overpopulation Prevention. On-site folks will be collecting dog food, treats, toys, blankets, and other pet essentials, so please consider bringing a contribution.

Additionally, there will be raffle baskets available, with all proceeds benefiting the Doxies of PNW Club.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Wheat Head Brewery in Kennewick is an incredibly dog-friendly venue where your four-legged companions are welcome inside to stay warm and cozy.

The brewery is also family-friendly, making this a perfect outing for everyone. Plus, a food truck will be on-site to keep both humans and hounds happy.

This event is open to the public with no reservations required—it’s first come, first served. Whether you’re a dachshund enthusiast or simply a dog lover, join the fun and help support animals in need.

Come for the laughs, stay for the great cause!

Where: Wheat Head Brewery

When: 2 PM to 5 PM

Who: Open to all (and their pups!)

Portland OR Holiday Express Train Ride Gallery Credit: Instagram/https://orhf.org/visit-orhc/