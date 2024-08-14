Our Mission

The purpose of POPP shall be to promote responsible pet ownership by educating the public regarding spaying and neutering their pets, spay/neuter assistance, and providing various methods of caring for and finding homes for feral, abandoned, and/or homeless pets.

Get our free mobile app

I've counted on POPP for years because I tend to be a magnet for homeless pets in need of a free meal and some TLC.

I also have rescued or adopted many pets. One of my horses is a rescue and both of my dogs are.

Recently, the cutest little pup showed up in my yard playing with my two dogs, he accessed my yard through my hog pannel fencing.

Faith Martin Faith Martin loading...

You wouldn't think a dog could get in those 4-inch squares but he had no problem and came and went as he pleased through my fence and all of my neighbors' fences too.

He's a small little guy so I named him "Tidbit." I also found myself referring to him as 'Lil Giggilo' because he was a fully intact male who seemingly was on the prowl or looking for the love of his life.

Where can homeless pets get help?

I did not want him to go hungry so I bathed him, fed him and he slept on my bed each night.

Faith Martin Faith Martin loading...

I loved waking up in the night and reaching over to pet him. It was so comforting. I have two big dogs that are not easy to keep clean, so I don't let them sleep on my bed. They were understandably jealous that Tidbit was allowed up there each night while they slept on the floor.

Faith Martin Faith Martin loading...

When I'd leave the house though, he would get out of my fence and chase my car down the road. I knew I had to do something. He needed a forever Mom or Dad who could be with him a lot! Someone who could take him bye-bye' and let him sit on her lap for long naps during the day.

I called POPP (Pet Over Population Prevention)

Immediately Amanda came out to meet him. I'm pretty sure she fell in love with him too. She saw that he was immediately neutered and is recovering now at one of POPP's long-standing Foster Homes.

I'm sure it won't be long till he is available for adoption.

He will make someone such a wonderful companion. I miss him so much. He's the perfect size dog, he's very well-behaved. He sits when asked. He comes when called, and has the sweetest disposition.

Find out more about becoming a 'Foster Parent'

I'm not going to lie, his bark is a bit annoying in pitch but he doesn't ever bark inside, just when he's being protective. He would stand inside my fence and bark at every person who came within 100 feet of my place. So he'd make a wonderful watchdog!

It's not unusual for an intact male to be aggressive with other male dogs but he got along with every dog in the neighborhood. Even my female dog can be quite aggressive with many dogs but she fell in love with him too. The two of them would wrestle for hours.

How can I adopt a pet?

He's adorable and such a great little friend! I'm hoping someone will adopt him soon.

You can call POPP and ask about him. I hope you enjoy the pictures!

The Summer Adoption Event for Pet Over Population Prevention will be held each Monday from 11 AM-3 PM at 1506 North Road 40, Pasco, Washington.

Dogs and Cats will be available to meet and adopt at the Popp Spay & Neuter Clinic.

Tip to Protect Pets from Summer Heat With heat advisories in effect for a large portion of the country, now is the time to ensure you are prepared to keep your pets safe from the summer heat. Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals