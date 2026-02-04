Adopt Dodge: Pasco’s Super Sweet Pittie Mix Needs a Loving Family

Patti and I had the sweetest boy in the studio this morning. Dodge is such a good boy, and he needs a home.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dodge the Pittie Mix Is Ready to Steal Your Heart

Pet Overpopulation Prevention brought in Dodge, and his story will break your heart.

Born around April 1, 2025, Dodge and his litter were rescued by a kind Good Samaritan

From Shelter to Sofa: Could Dodge Be Your Perfect Match?

Here is what we know about Dodge:

He's a happy, well-rounded pup who truly loves people. He’s fantastic with kids and cats, great with strangers, and enjoys playing with other dogs.

One of his best qualities is how well he matches your energy: if you’re ready to play, Dodge is all in, and if you want to relax, he’s perfectly content cuddling by your side.

He’s already house-trained and crate-trained, making him an easy addition to a home.

Dodge walks pretty well on a leash (especially with a confident handler), isn’t an excessive barker, and is very food-motivated.

He knows several commands, including sit, shake, lay down, and heel, and he’s eager to keep learning... especially if treats are involved

Dodge is also up for foster to adopt, which means you can be his foster parent, and if it works out, you can adopt him.

He's a big, lovable potato and ready to come home to you.

If you are interested in adopting Dodge or another POPP dog, please complete their short adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/