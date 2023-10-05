Can You Sell An Abandoned Vehicle Left on Your Property in WA?

Yes or no, can you sell a vehicle that was left on your property?

That's a loaded question. However, according to the Washington State Department of Licensing,

You can't sell a vehicle that has been abandoned on your property. You must contact a registered tow truck company to have the vehicle removed.

A tow truck operator may authorize the disposal of an abandoned junk vehicle if the vehicle has been abandoned two or more times, the registered ownership information has not changed since the first abandonment, and the registered owner is also the legal owner. The law enforcement officer or department representative shall provide information on the vehicle's registered and legal owner to the landowner. Upon receiving information on the vehicle's registered and legal owner, the landowner shall mail a notice to the registered and legal owners shown on the records of the department. The notification shall describe the redemption procedure and the right to arrange for the removal of the vehicle.

You can contact the Washington Department of Licensing to request the motor vehicle title record. You can make a request for that information online.

Technically, what is an abandoned vehicle in Washington?

A vehicle is considered to be “abandoned” if it is left on a highway, public property, or private property in such inoperable or neglected condition that the owner's intent to relinquish all further rights or interests in it may be reasonably concluded.

What happens if YOU abandon a vehicle in Washington?

It is a gross misdemeanor for a person to abandon a junk vehicle on property. If a junk vehicle is abandoned, the vehicle's registered owner shall also pay a cleanup restitution payment equal to twice the costs incurred in the removal of the junk vehicle.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson addresses what classifies a vehicle as abandoned:

It's YOUR responsibility to dispose of YOUR inoperable vehicle.

