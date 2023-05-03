Abandoned Lovable Pasco Pup Is Searching for His Forever Home

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we are spotlighting the sweetest pooch from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention that needs to find his forever home.



I got to meet Hercules at Jenny's Hope on Saturday and he was such a good boy that I felt like I needed to spotlight him for the week.

Meet Hercules!

WOW!! Here's a cool dog for ya, just waiting to be discovered by you!

As you can see, POPP fell in love with him on a recent vaccine visit!

Originally, Hercules was found wandering the streets of Walla Walla, taken in by a shelter there, and then adopted by a nice (senior) lady here in the Tri-Cities.

Hercules has done nothing wrong to need rehoming, she just recognizes that her recent health concerns don't get him out as often as he should be.

He is VERY housetrained!! (Almost too much? He was holding it for many hours waiting to be taken out, poor guy!)

He is awesome with kids, ok with other dogs, but not cats. Hercules is 2-3 years old and neutered, UTD on shots, chipped, the works!

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Interested in adopting this or another POPP dog?

Please complete their adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/

If you have any questions. please e-mail POPP at dogsadopt@popptricities.org.

ADOPTION PACKAGES: POPP puppy or dog adoption fee of $300 includes a lovable, non-judgmental canine companion, and a free vet exam.

All dogs will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped prior to adoption.

Your adoption fee helps support POPP and their spay/neuter efforts in the community to end overpopulation of cats and dogs.

