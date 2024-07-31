We are learning more and more about the benefits of "Super Foods" and how important it is to eat fresh and non-processed foods. If you're anything like me, it's a challenge to keep the fresh produce readily available in your refrigerator "crisper" right?

I often refer to my "crisper drawer" as the 'rotter drawer" because it's usually where you'll find a plethora of rotting Spinach, Lettuce, Arugula, Avacado, and an assortment of other veggies.

Wild food relieves pain

I’m sure you’ve already seen some stinging nettles around your area. The hairs of this invasive plant are usually painful to the touch. But what’s very interesting is that when you rub them on a painful area of the body, they can decrease the original pain. Just try it next time you get some joint or muscle pain, and you’ll see what I mean.

Next time, you reach for something fresh to add to your salad or daily greens, check your yard.

Which mushrooms are edible

Dr. Nicole Apelian is an herbalist, a mother, a survival skills instructor, and a biologist. She wrote a book The Forager's Guide to Wild Foods. And in 2015 she was among the first women to be selected for the History Channel’s TV show Alone. There she survived in the wild for 57 days, completely alone, mostly by foraging wild plants for both food and medicine.

I noticed so many plants that I see every day that could come in handy in a crisis.

Many people are mushroom enthusiasts and forage for mushrooms regularly.

A friend of mine was in the business of growing mushrooms and gave me a pretty lengthy lesson on the amount of mushrooms that are worth foraging for huge health benefits.

Take advantage of free, healthy, wild food