A Local’s Guide to the Top 5 Best Ski Resorts in Oregon

Here Are Five Of The Best Ski Areas In Oregon

Are you planning a ski trip to Oregon? If so, you're in for a treat! Oregon has some of the best ski resorts in the country.



The Top Five Ski Areas In Oregon Are Worth Checking Out

My wife is a true Oregonian and a skier. I asked her what she thought were some of the best ski resorts in Oregon and we came up with five of the best of the best.

There are plenty of great ski resorts in Oregon but here are five that really stand out:

Oregon is home to dozens of ski resorts, big and small—but these five stand out above the rest.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, Mt Bachelor, Willamette Pass Resort, Hoodoo Ski Area, Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, or Mt Hood Meadows are sure to have something for you.

So what are you waiting for? Get out there and enjoy the slopes.

