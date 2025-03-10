Over the years, When I was performing a lot, often we would get invited to play music at area Eagles Clubs or VFW Clubs.

Occasionally we would book an event at one of these clubs. We always had a great time there, and people were so nice. I was never clear however what these members-only clubs were all about.

Do you have to be a certain age to join? Are each of the clubs specific for some kind of mindset or belief system?

I was always curious but never got any real answers.

These Fraternal clubs are in every state in the Nation. So, What is all the Hoopla about?

Most people will tell you "Good food and cheap drinks!' At least that is what most people responded with when I asked.

Washington State is a hub for fraternal organizations

Groups like the Elks Club, Eagles Club, Masonic Temple, Moose, and VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) are deeply rooted in the state’s social fabric.

What many don't know, is that these organizations focus on charitable work, community building, and profiting a sense of belonging to their members.

The Elks Club is known for its philanthropic efforts, supporting veterans, scholarships, and local charities.

The Eagles Club emphasizes social camaraderie and community service, often hosting events and fundraisers.

The Masonic Temple(Freemasons) focuses on personal development, moral values, and charitable initiatives.

The VFW is dedicated to supporting veterans and their families through advocacy, financial aid, and community programs.

The Elk's Clubs give their members more than a place to eat and drink. Elk's currently hosts RV Camping in many of their locations.

People join these clubs for various reasons: to give back to their communities, build lifelong friendships, and find a sense of purpose.

Washington State boasts hundreds of chapters, with the Elks and VFW being among the most popular due to their widespread impact and active membership.

Whether you’re looking to make a difference or connect with like-minded individuals, Washington’s fraternal organizations offer a welcoming space to do both.

These clubs are more than just social groups—they’re pillars of community and service in the Evergreen State.

