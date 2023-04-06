99403: What Makes Clarkston Washington’s Town Zip Code So Unique?

Are you smarter than a fifth grader? I'm going to put you to the test and we'll see if you know the answer before you even read this article.



I've often talked about my hometown of Clarkston Washington.

Some might say it's nothing special to write home about but it does have one thing that makes it famous in the entire United States.

Clarkston’s History and Location

Clarkston was founded in 1862 by Robert Bracken. Clarkston was once called Jawbone Flats It has since grown into a small but vibrant town with a population of around 7,000 people.

The town is situated near the Idaho-Washington border, along the Snake River, which serves as its western boundary, and across the river is Lewiston Idaho.

There is one distinction that does set Clarkston apart from other towns and cities in the United States and that is its zip code.

The Highest Numerically Zip Code In Contiguous United States Belongs To Clarkston

The zip code of Clarkston, Washington—99403—is the highest numerically in the contiguous United States.

That’s right—out of all the zip codes from Maine to California, Clarkston’s stands out for its numerical distinction.

Clarkston's zip code 99403 has been making headlines since it was recognized as one of the "highest-numbered" zip codes in the nation.

The highest ZIP Code number is 99950 in Ketchikan, AK.

If you already guessed that answer, that means you are smarter than a fifth grader. You can read more about Clarkston Washington here.