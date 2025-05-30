When Will Tri-Cities Hit Its First 90+ Day in 2025?

It's starting to heat up around the Tri-Cities, but when will we start seeing those 95+ days as we get closer to the start of summer?

Feeling the Heat: When Will Tri-Cities Toast to Its First 90-Degree Day in 2025?

I've always joked that if we have a mild winter, we'll have a scorcher summer in the Columbia Basin.

So, when will we finally see our first 90+ day in the Tri-Cities?

We've enjoyed 80+ days the last few weeks, but you know the heat is around the corner.

Our first 90+ degree day is Saturday, May 31st. It looks like, according to weather.com, our high will be 94 with some gusty winds of about 25 MPH.

Then we tumble back down again into the 80s for the next few weeks, and then we'll get another 90+ day on June 9th.

After June 9th, Tri-Cities, Washington, will start seeing some more 90+ days, so start getting ready for summer temps.

I went through my closet and started putting away the fall clothes, and it looks like we'll start needing the shorts and sunscreen soon.

