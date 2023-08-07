8 Words That Only People From Washington State Can Pronounce Correctly
Here Are Eight Worlds Only People From Washington State Can Pronounce Correctly
Growing up in the Lewis/Clark Valley on the border of Washington and Idaho, I took many words for granted.
Can You Pronounce These Eight Words Correctly From Washington State?
For example, when I hear someone say Mos-COW instead of Moss-CO, I know they're not from Washington State.
It always makes me take a second look at the person saying it. My wife from Oregon gives me a lot of flack because of the way I say Albany Oregon. Is it ALL-BU-KNEE or AL-BU-KNEE --- see how easy it is to mess these places up?
So I thought I'd spend some time on words or places that people outside of Washington State seem to mess up.
A few examples from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area include Naches, Toppenish, and Buena.
I'm sure you are already saying those words in your head but here are 8 more places and words that most people from outside of Washington State will mispronounce:
8 Words That Only People From Washington State Can Pronounce Correctly
Here's my pick of the eight words that most people outside of Washington State would struggle with - what are yours? If you've got a suggestion, feel free to leave them in the comments below