8 Places You Are Not Allowed To Park Your Car in Washington State

It may seem like common sense but you have to admit you've seen some strange parking jobs here in the Tri-Cities right?

Whenever I have to run an errand and end up in the parking lot at the mall or grocery store, someone is always parked wrong.

I thought I'd break down eight places where you are not allowed to park your car in Washington State according to RCW 46.61.570

What Exactly Does RCW 46.61.570 Say?

RCW 46.61.570 is the legal code that outlines where stopping, standing, or parking a vehicle is prohibited in Washington State.

1) On the Roadway Side of Any Vehicle Stopped at the Edge or Curb

One of the most common mistakes drivers make is parking on the roadway side of a vehicle already parked at the edge or curb. This practice, known as double parking, can disrupt the flow of traffic and create dangerous situations for other drivers and pedestrians.

2) On a Sidewalk or Street Planting Strip

Parking on sidewalks and street planting strips is another big no-no. These areas are reserved for pedestrians and greenery, and parking here can cause significant disruptions and damage.

Bad parking

3) Within an Intersection

Parking within an intersection is not just illegal; it's incredibly dangerous. Intersections are busy areas where multiple roads meet, and parked cars can obstruct views and create hazardous situations.

4) On a Crosswalk

Crosswalks are designated for pedestrian use and must remain clear at all times. Parking on a crosswalk is a serious offense that can endanger pedestrians.

5) On Railroad Tracks

It might sound obvious, but parking on railroad tracks is strictly prohibited. This rule is in place for very clear and critical safety reasons.



6) Alongside or Opposite Street Excavations

Street excavations are common in many urban areas for maintenance and infrastructure development. Parking next to these sites can obstruct traffic and pose safety risks.

7) On Any Bridge or Elevated Structure

Bridges and elevated structures are designed for the efficient flow of traffic. Parking on these structures can create bottlenecks and pose safety hazards.

8) Between a Safety Zone and the Adjacent Curb

Safety zones are designated areas meant to protect pedestrians and cyclists. Parking between these zones and the curb can obstruct their safe passage.

Some of these seem obvious but it's funny how many times I see these bad parking jobs in Tri-Cities so just a reminder that you can get a parking ticket if you do any of the above eight bad parking jobs.

