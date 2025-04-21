BBQ Ban: 8 Meats You Can't Grill in Washington State

Nothin' smells better than a steak cooking on the BBQ. It's spring in the Tri-Cities, and the weather is perfect for a good cookout.



Don’t Get Grilled! 8 Illegal BBQ Meats in Washington State

I stick to the basics like steak, chicken, and seafood, so exotic meats aren't my thing, but for some other folks, the stranger the meat, the better.

As a kid growing up on the Grande Ronde River, my foster family had a small ranch, so I always had the good stuff when it came to the meat. We had deer and elk as my foster dad was an avid hunter, and wildlife was plentiful near the Boggan's Oasis.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

There are some meats you can't BBQ in Washington State, and after looking at the list, I'll have to agree with most of them, but I do realize some folks might think these banned meats taste good.

Take a look at my list of banned meats below:

8 Meats That Are Illegal to BBQ in Washington State Listen, not that we think you’d ever actually want to throw any of these on the grill—but if you did, just know you'd be breaking the law and could face some serious fines or even jail time. Here are 8 meats that are illegal to have or possess at your BBQs here in Washington State Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

As you can see, it's quite the list.

Let me ask you this. Have you been out of the country, and what's the most exotic meat you've tried?

Let me know in the comments below.

The 20 Passwords Washingtonians Get Hacked The Most Maybe get creative with passwords? NordPass found the ones easiest to crack! Gallery Credit: Sarah Stringer