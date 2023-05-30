8 Picture Perfect Lighthouses You Must Visit in Washington State

Here Are Eight Amazing Light Houses You Must Visit In Washington State

Ahoy there, mateys! Are you a fan of history, maritime culture, and stunning views? Then you might enjoy exploring some of Washington State's most impressive lighthouses. As a kid, I've always loved the sea and lighthouses are part of the journey.



Take A Peek At These 8 Picture Perfect Lighthouses In Washington State

With over 3,000 miles of coastline, it's no wonder that Washington State has many amazing lighthouses marking treacherous rocks, bays, and channels.

My wife and I have stopped at several of these lighthouses on our road trips and yes I had to add a Kennewick Washington lighthouse to our list as well.

From the top of these beacons, you can see the rugged beauty of the Pacific Northwest, breathe in the salty air, and learn about the stories of the brave keepers who tended these lights.

So grab your sextant, put on your sailor hat, and let's set sail on a tour of some awesome lighthouses in Washington that are worth visiting. Here are the top eight lighthouses worth exploring in Washington State.

What do you think of our list, is there a lighthouse left off the list? let us know in the comments below.

