Hidden Washington State Grocery Costs: Everyday Foods That Add Up Fast

Egg prices might be the most obvious food item that has escalated in recent weeks in Washington State but don't be surprised if several other food items aren't more expensive in 2025.



8 Everyday Foods That Are Draining Your Wallet in Washington State

I'm one of those shoppers who doesn't do a weekly shopping trip because I like shopping every few days. My wife calls me "a mood shopper" so I usually buy what I'm in the mood for and not a week-long "same" meal mentality.

Woman shopping for apples at a grocery store

I'd spend 20 dollars every few days but now that number has escalated to 40 dollars showing the rising prices I'm dealing with just like you.

I thought I'd compile a list of eight items that have Washingtonians feeling the pinch in their wallets over the next few months in 2025.

8 Everyday Foods That Are Draining Your Wallet in Washington State According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , these foods have seen the sharpest year over year price increases in the west region of their Consumer Price Index. The west region covers Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Data reflects prices in December 2024, as January's numbers won't be released until mid-February. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

So it's not just eggs or gas you'll see price increases on in the coming months but a bunch of food items as well.

As prices rise in Washington State, here are a few ideas to keep those prices down. I know it'll be tough for me but I'm going to start shopping once a week. I also might start coupon clipping because they can still help keep your prices down.

As the year progresses, hopefully, these prices will go down but for now, we are going to have to deal with the little extra pinch in our wallets for the time being.

