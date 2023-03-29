Peek Inside This $75 Million Home In Washington State

The monthly mortgage payment on this Washington State estate is $500,000 a month with a total price tag of $75 million and it's gorgeous inside and out!



Listed by Tere Foster • COMPASS Listed by Tere Foster • COMPASS loading...

A friend of mine sent me this Friday Harbor property for sale and it might be the most expensive house in Washington State currently up for sale.

Listed by Tere Foster • COMPASS Listed by Tere Foster • COMPASS loading...

It's such an exclusive listing that the address isn't listed and it makes sense at a paltry $75 million.

Your down payment at 20% would be 15 million but with those views, it's worth it on the San Juan Islands.

Get our free mobile app

It took me a bit to find the house and property but I did and here is what the listing agent writes about this property:

Welcome to Halftide Farms, a once-in-a-lifetime waterfront estate on San Juan Island boasting 90± acres, 650± ft of low-bank beachfront, two registered buoys & sweeping views of the Salish Sea & Mt. Baker.

Never before offered to the public, properties of this magnitude, privacy & sophistication are rarely available in the PNW.

Carefully curated with a nod to East Coast shingle-style beach houses:

Halftide offers 3 luxury residences with guest cottages, bunk house, game house, tennis + pickleball courts, 2 pools, cabana, putting green, greenhouse, 4 ponds, caretaker house & more.

Designed for gathering: sunny days spent boating, swimming, crabbing, fishing & enjoying charming Friday & Roche Harbors. This a rare opportunity for a legacy estate.

Listed by Tere Foster • COMPASS Listed by Tere Foster • COMPASS loading...

It's amazing so let's peek inside, shall we?

Peek Inside : Gorgeous $75 Million Epic Washington State Estate Is Drool Worthy This property on Friday Harbor in Washington State is on the market for $75 million.

You've got 11 bedrooms possible and a 13-car garage area and it was built in 2017.

It's an amazing property and always fun to look at. You can check out the complete listing here.

Port Townshend Tiny Private Cabin is a Practical Place Zoey's Little Cabin in Port Townsend is practical for those on a budget. Coming in at just $84 a night, you'll be pleased at what's packed into this place. It's well-known for its outdoor shower. It's remote, yet just 6 miles from town. The cabin is complete with a double bed, a kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, electric skillet, sink and more.