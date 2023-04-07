7 Sights To Check Out Along the Coulee Corridor in Washington State
Have You Heard Of The Coulee Corridor In Washington State?
Looking for a fun and interesting road trip destination in Eastern Washington? Look no further than the Coulee Corridor.
This scenic byway follows the path of the Ice Age floods, which carved out the landscape over 15,000 years ago. If you’re looking for a day filled with stunning views, there’s no better place to be, and worth a road trip this spring or summer.
My wife and I did this road trip last summer and here are seven points and places that you should check out along the Coulee Corridor. We enjoyed our trip, take a look at these interesting places to explore along the way:
The Coulee Corridor offers so much more than just amazing scenery; it's an opportunity to experience firsthand some incredible natural wonders while also delving into ancient history.