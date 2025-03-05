7 Quirky Roadside Gems You Won’t Believe Are Real in Washington and Beyond

Seven Of The Wildest Oddball Roadside Attractions In Washington And Beyond

My wife Megan and I are planning a road trip this summer and we are thinking of checking some of these odd roadside attractions.



We plan to leave Washington State and head to Yellowstone National Park. I've never been there before, even though many years ago I worked in Idaho Falls, and I just never got around to getting to Yellowstone.

Near the Tri-Cities, some of our odd roadside attractions include the painted bus near Washtucna and of course you've got to check out Palouse Falls State Park.

So with a little help from our sister station Lite-Fm in Boise, our friend Michelle Heart has compiled a pretty amazing list of some of the oddest roadside attractions that you'll discover along a trip through Washington, Idaho and surrounding states.

The 7 Most Oddball Roadside Attractions in WA and Its Surrounding States

As you can see from Michelle's list, she's compiled some pretty amazing places and things for you to see.

I see my hometown of Clarkston, Washington, and Lewiston, Idaho made the list because of the strange "Boat Wave" attraction that exists right across the Snake River on the Idaho side of things.

If you are taking a road trip this summer, some of these seven odd roadside attractions might be worth checking out.