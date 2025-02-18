7 Famous Retail Stores Washingtonians Can’t Believe Closed

As a poor kid growing up in Washington State, there were different levels of retail stores for me.



7 Famous Shops in Washington State We Can't Forget

K-mart was generally where my family bought clothes and if we did get to go to JC Penney, that was like being a rich person.

When I got to high school, I mowed lawns so I could afford a pair of Levi's from the Bon Marche and I thought I had made it.

In my senior year, I got to shop at Bellevue Square and got my first taste of Nordstrom - that was the pinnacle of shopping for me - I bought several pairs of colored Levis and an 80s Don Johnson jacket - I thought I was the coolest.

Times have changed and a lot of retailers have come and gone but in our memories, they remain.

I thought it would be fun to compile seven retailers that we miss here in Washington State, let's jog your memory and see if you recall any of long gone retailers that were once loved in the Evergreen State:

How did I do on my list? Let me know if you want to add to my list below, I'd love for you to share your memories.

