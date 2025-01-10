Every New Year we recommit. We try to get healthier and get in better shape!

Most people fail at their New Year's Resolutions by February. Yet we know the importance of Resistance Training, Cardio, and Flexibility training. Read on and see the video below.

I'm on the road traveling so I couldn't bring any weight training equipment with me and I haven't (as of yet) gotten a gym membership here in AZ.

I may still opt to do that. I did bring a Yoga Mat though.

If I can lay it down somewhere where the cars driving by won't see me, haha...I could at least do some stretching and some Yoga exercises.

I've seen so many interesting exercise videos come across Instagram that I've considered trying.

I like the idea of using your own body weight for resistance training. I know a lot of people use bands for this type of exercise.

I do have those at home in Tri-Cities but didn't bring them with me on the road.

Flexibility is so crucial to staying active and balanced as we age so stretching and doing exercises that help mobility are so important!

I saw this recent video and noted this young man is exercising with his Mom. It's very cool to see he is teaching his mom how to stay healthy and flexible through her aging years and really cool that they can do this together.

Check out the video below and let me know what you think. I think it looks like something I'd like to try.

Send me an App Chat on the Key Mobile App! I always love hearing from YOU!

