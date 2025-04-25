6 Things WA State Residents Need To Know About REAL ID Enforcement

The deadline for the REAL ID in Washington State is fast approaching, and some folks are unsure what to do. Here are a few things you need to know about getting a REAL ID.



Prepare Yourself, Washington! 6 Crucial Points about REAL ID Enforcement

In a press release from the TSA, starting Wednesday, May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need to have a REAL ID-compliant state-issued driver's license or identification card or another acceptable form of ID to board a U.S. commercial aircraft.

So, what do you need to do when the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) starts enforcing the REAL ID on May 7th?

1) To determine if a Washington driver's license or identification card is REAL ID-compliant, look for the words “Enhanced Driver License” or “Enhanced Identification Card” across the upper right of the credential. It will also have a flag icon near the photo.

2) Once enforcement begins, passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID-compliant and who do not have another acceptable form of photo identification can expect to face delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint if their identity cannot be verified

3) Here are the alternate forms of acceptable identification are a U.S. passport or passport card; any government-issued passport; Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler card including a Global Entry or SENTRI card; U.S. Department of Defense photo ID including those issued to dependents; an ID card issued by any federally-recognized tribe; and the Transportation Worker Identification Credential

4) If you don't have a REAL ID and show up to board a flight, you can expect a huge delay. Some are saying you'll need to be at the airport three hours early just to get verified.

5) Signs are currently posted at airports nationwide reminding the public that REAL ID-compliant licenses or other acceptable forms of identification will be mandatory for commercial air travel beginning May 7, 2025

6) The best thing you can do now if you don't have an enhanced driver's license, is to set an appointment so your license will be good to go the next time you have to fly out of a Washington State airport.

More information and Frequently Asked Questions on REAL ID can be found at www.tsa.gov/real-id

