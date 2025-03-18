I think we can all agree that Spring is a fabulous time of year everywhere! It marks the beginning of warmer temperatures and new growth. I absolutely love the vibrance of Spring. The colors are amazing this time of year as all the new growth explodes with color!

In Washington State, Spring is extra special.

No matter what side of the state you live in you will see a Spring Bloom that will delight and entertain!

Here are 6 things Washingtonians can look forward to enjoying this time of year:

The Bloom Spectacle:

Washington is famous for its vibrant spring blooms. From the iconic cherry blossoms in Seattle to the breathtaking Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, the state transforms into a colorful wonderland.

Keep an eye out for rhododendrons, the state flower, as well as many other vibrant blooming plants.

Variable Weather:

"Spring showers" are a very real thing in Washington. Be prepared for a mix of sunshine and rain. Layers are key!

Temperatures can fluctuate, so having a waterproof jacket and adaptable clothing is essential.

Outdoor Adventures:

Spring is the perfect time to explore Washington's stunning natural beauty. Hiking trails in places like Mount Rainier National Park and the Olympic Peninsula come alive with new growth.

Also, this is a great time to enjoy parks in the cities and to get out on the water.

Seasonal Festivals and Events:

Spring brings a variety of festivals and events, such as the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival and various cultural celebrations.

The Seattle International Film Festival also occurs in the spring.

Enjoying Local Produce:

Spring marks the beginning of fresh, local produce. Farmers markets start to reopen, offering seasonal delights.

This is a wonderful time to support local farmers and enjoy the flavors of the Pacific Northwest.

After winter, wildlife becomes more active. Keep an eye out for birds, and other animals as they emerge and become more active.

Also, be mindful of wildlife when out on trails.

