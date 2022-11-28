6 Things To Know If You’re Changing Your Name in Washington State

How Do You Legally Change Your Name In Washington State?

Did you know that you can legally change your name in Washington State?

What Do I Need To Legally Do To Change My Name In Washington State?

It's true! And it's not as complicated as you might think.

In fact, changing your name in Washington State is a pretty straightforward process.

I'm one of those that was adopted in my teens and now I'm going back to my original last name. I've talked about doing it for years and now I'm finally going to do it.

I did a little digging and here's everything you need to know about how to change your name in Washington State:

1. Determine if you meet the legal requirements for changing your name. In order to change your name in Washington State, you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the state. You also must not be changing your name for any unlawful purpose, such as avoiding debts or committing fraud.

2. Choose the new name you would like to use. Once you have chosen your new name, you will need to use it consistently for all legal purposes. This means using it on all government documents, identification, financial records, and personal correspondence.

3. File a petition with the court. You must file in the district court of the judicial district in which you reside along with the filing fee.

In your petition, you will need to include your current legal name, the new name you would like to use, your reason for wanting to change your name, and whether or not you have any outstanding debts or criminal charges against you. There is also a fee that can vary from $100 to $300 to change your name.

4. Attend a hearing. After your petition has been filed, a hearing will be scheduled so that a judge can decide whether or not to grant your request to change your name.

5. Get a court order. If the judge decides to grant your request, they will issue a court order legally changing your name.

6. Change your identification and personal records. Once you have received your court order, you will need to update all of your identification and personal records with your new legal name. This includes getting a new driver's license, passport, social security card, etc.

Changing your name in Washington State is a relatively simple and straightforward process as long as you meet the basic requirements and follow the steps laid out above.

So if you've been wanting to make a change, what are you waiting for? You can check out more details on your name change here.

