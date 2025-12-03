Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in WA: 6 Great Options

One of my fondest memories with my foster dad on the Grand Ronde River near Boggan's Oasis was hunting for that perfect Christmas Tree.

He'd always pick out the perfect tree, and being near Field Springs State Park was always a great place to find a tree.

6 Scenic Spots in Washington to Harvest Your Christmas Tree

So, as Christmas 2026 kicks off, if you are looking for that perfect tree, I've listed six great places where you might find a great tree.

If you didn't know it, our national forests here in WA have some great trees, and YES, you can cut one down if you follow the rules.

Here's what you need to know according to the National Forest Service:

You'll need to buy a permit before you go. Permits are $5 per tree for most national forests in Washington, and $10 for the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Trees are available to cut until December 24.

Since you'll be cutting a tree and taking it home, you need to be sure you're on public land and cutting in an area designated for Christmas trees. You can find maps of where you can cut on recreation.gov, or on the Christmas tree permit page from your local forest.

6 Magical Places in Washington to Pick Your Christmas Tree

So here are the six great places with links to go Christmas tree hunting:

As you head out for the perfect tree, I hope you have a great trip and make some great memories, as I did with my foster dad. Part of the fun is the family time and getting that perfect tree for the holidays.