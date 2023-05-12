6 Places in Washington State Where You Might Find a Cheap Home

Where Can I Find A Cheap House In Washington State?

I've owned three homes in my lifetime. The first was a manufactured home and I learned a valuable lesson about that purchase.



I've only owned three properties in my life. The first was a manufactured home in Clarkston Washington and I learned my lesson because when I sold it, I took a loss of $8000.

I'm not saying don't buy a manufactured home because today's manufactured homes are totally different than when I first bought my home in the late '90s.

My second home was a farmhouse in Prosser Washington and it turned out to be a good deal as I soon learned that Prosser was a growing community and smart investment and I ended up making some money on that second house when I sold it.

Finding a great deal can be tough these days but there are a few places in Washington State you might want to check out that might still offer a great deal on a home.

I'm not a real estate agent by any means so please take my suggestions with a grain of salt and do your own research.

Here are a few places in Washington State where you might find a great deal on a house that you can call home:

No matter where you decide to hang your hat, home is where the heart is, and finding a deal that best fits you and your family is always the best way to go.