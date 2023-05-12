6 Places in Washington State Where You Might Find a Cheap Home

6 Places in Washington State Where You Might Find a Cheap Home

canva

Where Can I Find A Cheap House In Washington State?

I've owned three homes in my lifetime. The first was a manufactured home and I learned a valuable lesson about that purchase.

Where Is A Cheap Place To Live In Washington State?

I've only owned three properties in my life. The first was a manufactured home in Clarkston Washington and I learned my lesson because when I sold it, I took a loss of $8000.

I'm not saying don't buy a manufactured home because today's manufactured homes are totally different than when I first bought my home in the late '90s.

Get our free mobile app

My second home was a farmhouse in Prosser Washington and it turned out to be a good deal as I soon learned that Prosser was a growing community and smart investment and I ended up making some money on that second house when I sold it.

megan mikals
loading...

Finding a great deal can be tough these days but there are a few places in Washington State you might want to check out that might still offer a great deal on a home.

I'm not a real estate agent by any means so please take my suggestions with a grain of salt and do your own research.

Here are a few places in Washington State where you might find a great deal on a house that you can call home:

6 Places in Washington State Where You Might Find a Cheap Home

Looking for house-hunting bargains? Check out this list of 6 locations in Washington State where you might find an affordable home.

No matter where you decide to hang your hat, home is where the heart is, and finding a deal that best fits you and your family is always the best way to go.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA