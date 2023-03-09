6 of the Best Places to Stargaze in Washington State

Where Are Some Good Places To Star Gaze In Washington State?

One of my favorite classes in college was Astronomy. I'm still a big fan of stargazing and have my own telescope at home that I use occasionally. I've seen some amazing sights through it.



Does Pasco Washington Have An Observatory?

If you or your children are into stargazing and looking up to the heavens, there are several places close to Tri-Cities Washington to explore. The big thing is to escape the cities and towns as they obscure your views.

One amazing place to see the stars in the Tri-Cities is in Pasco Washington at Columbia Basin College. It's home to the Bechtel National Planetarium and the Robert & Elisabeth Moore Observatory.

The CPCCo Planetarium at CBC provides life-like, high-definition images and sound using the most state-of-the-art projection system in the Pacific Northwest. The 36-foot panoramic viewing dome can simulate a 3-D effect without the need for strange glasses.

The Robert & Elisabeth Moore Observatory has a main telescope that is a 16-inch Meade Schmidt-Cassegrain optical tube assembly on a Paramount ME German equatorial mount. The telescope is housed in a six-meter Ash Dome on top of a 25-foot by 40-foot Observatory building.

Thanks to the Tri-Cities location, most nights are clear for stargazing and you can get more details here.

If you are traveling, here are five other great places to stargaze in Washington State.

5 of the Best Places to Stargaze in Washington State If you love stargazing and wonder about the mysteries of the universe, here are five places in Washington State that you'll want to visit to see the stars.

I'm sure we left a few good places off the list so if you know a place, let us know and we'll add them to our list for a future article.

