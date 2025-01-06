Now that the hustle and bustle of the holidays are over and you are no doubt feeling the lull of winter setting in, how about planning an amazing getaway with you and someone special?

How about an Oregon escape?

Not far from Tri-Cities WA and worth the drive.

This Pacific Northwest paradise offers stunning scenery, from rugged coastlines to majestic mountains. And the best part? You don't have to leave your furry friend behind!

Enjoy a unique experience in Oregon

1. @awayframe, a collection of architecturally stunning, elevated cabins nestled amongst the trees.

2. Or, embrace coastal charm at @headlandslodge, offering breathtaking ocean views and dog-friendly amenities.

3. Craving mountain adventures? @thealpineden is a cozy retreat nestled in the heart of the Cascades, perfect for hiking and exploring.

4. For a touch of rustic elegance, check out @the_cocoon_cottage, a charming cabin with a private hot tub and stunning forest views.

5. Want to unplug and unwind? @niksenhouse is a secluded haven designed for relaxation and rejuvenation, complete with a private hot spring and breathtaking scenery.

6. For a luxurious coastal escape, look no further than @salishancoastallodge, where pampering amenities and stunning ocean views await you and your furry companion.

Pack your bags and grab a leash and your pet

Get ready to experience the magic of Oregon! These idyllic getaways offer the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and unforgettable memories with your beloved pet.

