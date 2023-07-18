What Are Some Of The Best Seaside Towns In Washington State To Explore?

Road Trip Rik here again with another travel adventure for you. This time, let's explore seven of the most charming and inviting seaside towns in Washington State.



Does Washington State Have Any Small Seaside Towns Like Oregon's Coastline?

I know Oregon gets the love for the seaside towns but Washington State has some gorgeous places worth checking out as well.

I've picked seven seaside towns that you'll love exploring in Washington State, let's see if one of your favorites made the list:

6 Charming Seaside Towns Worth Visiting in Washington State So, pack your bags, put on your sunglasses, and get ready to explore some of the most enchanting seaside towns of Washington state.

Whether you're a beach bum or a history buff, Washington State has a seaside town that caters to your interests and lifestyle. I know my wife loves exploring little towns along the coast. If I forgot a town, let me know in the comments below.

