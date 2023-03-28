“WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.”

I love history and have often wondered what it was like over 100 years ago to live in Washington State.



Paul Knightly Paul Knightly loading...

Here Are Five Really Cool Abandoned Locations In Washington State

My own Great Grandfather migrated from Michigan to Washington State.

As the westward expansion of America in the late 1800s began, many people including my family moved to Washington State with hopes for a better life but it's interesting to note some places that exploded with settlers are now abandoned and only some old buildings tell their tales.

Get our free mobile app

I still marvel at the amazing Reactor B in our own backyard in Tri-Cities Washington.

The scope of the achievement is amazing for its time and once I did the Hanford tour, I was even more enthralled by its history. It's fascinating, to say the least.

Hanford.gov Hanford.gov loading...

I thought it would be interesting to look at five abandoned places in Washington State.

I'll feature a cool ghost town that once had hundreds of people living there and I'll also spotlight a closed hospital that I wouldn't want to get stuck inside of during the night if you paid me a million dollars!

Here are the five places I picked out:

5 Incredibly Weird Cool Abandoned Places in Washington State Take a peek at five cool and abandoned places in Washington State

I put a link to each of their respective Wikipedia pages if you want to dive further down the rabbit hole. Do you have any more places to add to the list? Let me know in the comments below

“WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.”

Amazing For Sale Washington Property Has 1800's Ghost Town Attached You can own your own Ghost Town and an amazing Washington home that'll have all your friends talking about. It's a beautiful property in Washington State with its own 1800's Ghost Town attached to the property.