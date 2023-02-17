5 Ways You Can Live Rent Free At An RV park In Washington State

If you've got an RV, there is a way to love for rent-free in Washington State, and here's how you can take advantage of this program from the Emerald State.



Mystical night landscape, in the foreground hike, campfire and tent Geribody loading...

If you're looking for a unique way to explore the great outdoors while stretching your budget, consider becoming a free RV park host in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

HOW DO I QUALIFY TO LIVE IN A WA STATE PARK?

To become a park host, you must meet the following requirements: Be at least 18 years of age and pass a criminal background check.

Have your own RV, camping unit, or boat.

Commit to at least 30 days of volunteer service.

Park managers can extend this to 90 days if so desired. If you’re stationed at a park marina, the time commitment is expected to be between one to two weeks.

Be able to perform a minimum of 28 hours of service across 5 days every week. Enjoys working with the public, embracing new challenges, and wishes to learn about Washington’s state parks.

501193422 Federherz loading...

Campgrounds: A host at a campground will assist in greeting visitors, answering questions about the park, and performing maintenance tasks like litter pick-up, raking, trail maintenance, and lawn mowing.

The volunteer may also help out in other ways depending on park needs and based on their skills and interests. Retreat centers: These are lodges and cabins that people can visit, such as during a school field trip or group retreat. The park host assists visitors in checking in, using the center, and handling light maintenance duties. Interpretive centers, museums, and lighthouses. Volunteers help park staff with interpretive programs, provide tours, manage gift shops, and open and close facilities.

Svetlana Glazkova Svetlana Glazkova loading...

Marine parks: Hosts help boaters when they enter a marine park, educate them about park facilities and moorage, warn boaters about weather conditions, and tell visitors about surrounding park areas.

While each RV park or campground may have its own specific requirements and expectations for its hosts, here are 5 general duties that RV park hosts might be responsible for include:

Greeting guests and providing information about the park and surrounding area

Checking guests in and out, and managing reservations

Helping with maintenance tasks, such as cleaning bathrooms, emptying trash cans, and performing minor repairs

Ensuring that guests comply with park rules and regulations

Providing security and emergency assistance as needed

Becoming an RV park host in Washington State is one of the best ways to experience nature while stretching your budget.

Camping at sunset at a Rv resort Larry Crain loading...

It's easy—all you need is a bit of initiative and a willingness to help out wherever needed—and it provides access to some truly breathtaking locations without having to pay any camping fees so basically you are living rent-free in Washington State.

You can get more details and a complete of Washington State parks and an application to apply here.

Where Are 5 of the Highest Points in Washington State? Take a hike to the five highest points in Washington State