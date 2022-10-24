5 Washington State Sneaky Speed Traps You Should Avoid

If you're planning a road trip through Washington State, beware - there are plenty of speed traps set up to catch unwary drivers. Here are the top 5 places you'll need to slow it down.

As I came out of Cle Elum yesterday, there sat a Washington State Patrol cruiser. I luckily wasn't speeding but sometimes those speed traps come out of nowhere.

If you are new to Washington State, here are five of the most notorious areas to watch out for:

1. Near North Bend on I-90

This speed trap is located near North Bend, right before you pass over the Snoqualmie River. The speed limit drops from 70 mph to 60 mph without any warning, so it's easy to get caught off guard. The state troopers who patrol this area are known for being particularly stingy with speeding tickets.

2. On US 2 near Skykomish

This speed trap is located on a dangerous stretch of US 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass. The road is windy and difficult to navigate, so driving too fast can be very dangerous. However, the state troopers who patrol this area are known for ticketing drivers even if they're only going a few miles over the posted speed limit.

3. On I-5 near Marysville

This speed trap is located on I-5 just south of Marysville. The speed limit in this area is 55 mph, but many drivers don't realize it until they've already been pulled over by the police. This is a particularly popular spot for state troopers to set up shop because it's easy to catch speeding drivers.

4. On SR 530 near Arlington

This speed trap is located on SR 530 just east of Arlington. The speed limit in this area is 55 mph, but many drivers don't realize it until they've already been pulled over by the police. This is a particularly popular spot for state troopers to set up shop because it's easy to catch speeding drivers.

5. On I-405 near Kirkland

This speed trap is located on I-405 just north of Kirkland. The speed limit in this area drops from 60 mph to 50 mph without any warning, so it's easy to get caught off guard. The state troopers who patrol this area are known for being particularly stingy with speeding tickets.

If you're planning a road trip through Washington State, beware of these 5-speed traps - slow down and enjoy the scenic drive—it's not worth getting pulled over.