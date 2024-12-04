5 Unsolved Cold Case Murders in Eastern WA State

Washington state has seen thousands of homicides over the years, with some cases remaining unsolved.

Who's missing in Eastern Washington?

Between 1980 and 2019, there were 10,409 homicides in Washington, with 7,472 of them solved. However, nearly 3,000 murders still remain unresolved, according to Project: Cold Case.

In northern Washington, several unsolved cases continue to haunt local communities. These include the 2009 murder of Jeffrey Little, the 1998 killing of Geoff Reynolds, and the mysterious 2000 disappearance of Sharon Christine Anderson.

Central Washington also has a number of cold cases, such as the 1979 murder of Charles Meyer and the 1986 murder of Helene “Nikki” Anderson.

Even Olympia, Washington, although not known for a high number of unsolved homicides, has its share of disappearances.

Cases like Gilbert Gilman’s 2006 disappearance and Jonathan Corey’s 2002 case still remain unsolved.

Mysterious disappearances remain unsolved

What makes these unsolved murders so chilling is the mystery surrounding them. While law enforcement agencies continue to work tirelessly on these cold cases, the answers are still elusive.

Local police departments and the FBI regularly release crime reports and statistics, but many of these cases remain open.

Thanks to websites like Project: Cold Case, we can track the progress of investigations, but many of Washington’s unsolved murders continue to challenge law enforcement, offering little closure to the victims' families.

Check out this video about unsolved crimes in Eastern Washington.